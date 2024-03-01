Gangtok, Mar 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday presented the vote on account in the assembly for six months from April to September this year for Rs 6,073.25 crore.

Tamang, who is also the minister in-charge of the finance department, tabled the vote on account, comprising Rs 4,802.90 crore on revenue account and Rs 1,270.35 crore on capital account to meet various expenditures of the state government for the period.

The discussion and voting on it will take place on Saturday, Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti said.

The CM also tabled the second supplementary demand for grants for Rs 134.79 crore to meet additional expenditures in 2023-24, which was passed by voice vote.

During legislative business, Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha introduced the Sikkim Pannadhay University Bill, 2024 and the Nirmala Devi University Bill, 2024 for setting up two self-financed private universities.

The discussion and voting on the two bills will also be held on Saturday. PTI KDK RBT