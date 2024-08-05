Sikkim CM presents surplus budget of Rs 14,490.7 crore for FY'25

Gangtok, Aug 5 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday presented a surplus budget of Rs 14,490.67 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.

Tamang, who also holds the finance portfolio, said capital expenditure of the state government surged to Rs 2,661 crore in 2023-24 crore from Rs 720.61 crore in 2019-20 to mark a rise of over 269 per cent.

The capital expenditure in 2024-25 has been increased to Rs 3,752.90 crore, he said.

“I am pleased to present a budget of Rs 14,490.67 crore, which is a 109-per cent increase compared to 2018-19,” he said in the assembly on the first day of the four-day budget session.

“This progress has been achieved through improved management of state finances, enhanced revenue generation and strategic investments through externally aided projects," the CM said, while presenting the sixth consecutive budget.

In case of capital projects, the state has successfully leveraged additional funding based on its performance and timely project completion, he said.