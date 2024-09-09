Sikkim govt inks pact with NID, Ahmedabad to promote creative economy

Gangtok, Sep 9 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, to promote creative economy in the state.

The collaboration is part of the World Bank-supported Sikkim ‘INSPIRES’ programme, which aims to enhance connectivity, improve market access, provide essential spaces, and foster skills development and innovation in the region, officials said.

The programme will help create opportunities for women and youths of Sikkim and boost the state’s creative economy, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, the state’s Commerce and Industries Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Sikkim, known for its traditional arts such as ‘Thangka’ painting, carpet weaving, wood carving and handloom weaving.

"With its unique cultural and natural resources, Sikkim is well-positioned to harness the power of design to unlock new economic opportunities through the collaboration with NID," Bhutia said.

"By integrating design-led initiatives in Sikkim, we aim to foster a vibrant economy that leverages local talents and resources," NID Director Nahar Saif said. PTI KDK RBT