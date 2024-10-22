Sikkim landslide caused Rs 327 cr loss to Teesta-V project: NHPC

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Tuesday said a major landslide in Sikkim affected its 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station and the estimated loss was around Rs 327.67 crore.

The power station is currently not operational and undergoing restoration works after flash flood of October, 2023, the company stated in regulatory filing.

The "estimated total amount of loss/ Re-do cost towards material damage (being intimated to insurance company) due to landslide at Teesta-V Power Station (510 MW) occurred on August 20, 2024 is Rs.327.67 crore." Teesta-V Power Station (3x170 MW) is a run of the river scheme with diurnal storage to harness the hydro power potential of river Teesta for peaking during the lean season and is located in the state of Sikkim.

The power station was commissioned in 2008. PTI KKS DRR