SILA acquires SMS Integrated Facility Services for Rs 270 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Realty firm SILA has acquired a 100 per cent stake in SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt Ltd from Samara Capital for Rs 270 crore enterprise value to expand its business and grow revenue.

The acquisition was done in an all-cash deal, SILA said in a statement on Tuesday.

SILA is into facility management, food services, material handling equipment leasing, real estate advisory, and real estate development business.

The SMS has pan-India operations serving over 500 clients, with a 21,000+ workforce.

Post deal, SILA will be operational in over 125 cities, with more than 50,000 employees.

The company's "revenue will exceed Rs 2,000 crore", the statement said.

Rushabh Vora, Co-Founder & Managing Director, SILA, said, "This partnership will unlock meaningful cost and growth synergies, while enabling SILA to strengthen its service capabilities in specialised sectors such as healthcare and data centres." SILA said it would continue to pursue steady growth through a combination of organic expansion and selective strategic acquisitions.

SILA raised institutional capital from Norwest in 2019. The company has also received investments from Piramal, JSW and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's family office, among others.