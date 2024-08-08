Silkyara tunnel has provision for escape route, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: The government on Thursday informed Parliament that the Silkyara tunnel project contract has provision for construction of an escape passage.

In a tragic event, 41 workers were trapped after a portion of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand collapsed on November 12, 2023. The workers were rescued on November 28.

"The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has included the clause to construct escape passage in the contract agreement of construction of 2-lane bi-directional Silkyara bend - Barkot tunnel on NH-134 as mandated by the Cabinet Committee," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister said the project was approved considering the risks, such as shear zones, to be addressed through scientific technology and methodology as per the contract agreement.

NHIDCL is constructing the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel through Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.

The 4.5-kilometre tunnel project in Uttarakhand, which is part of the Centre's 900 kilometre-Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road, aims to improve connectivity to the four pilgrimage sites.