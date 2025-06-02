Silver futures climb on fresh demand

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Silver prices on Monday climbed Rs 1,242 to Rs 98,257 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery appreciated by Rs 1,242 or 1.28 per cent to Rs 98,257 per kg in a business turnover of 19,000 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

On the global front, silver was trading 1.17 per cent higher at USD 33.42 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HG SHW