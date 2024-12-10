Silver futures decline Rs 435 to Rs 94,762/kg

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday fell Rs 435 to Rs 94,762 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 435 or 0.46 per cent to Rs 94,762 per kg in a business turnover of 23,836 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.45 per cent lower at USD 32.47 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU