Silver futures decline Rs 540 to Rs 94,101/kg

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday declined Rs 540 to Rs 94,101 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery decreased by Rs 540 or 0.57 per cent to Rs 94,101 per kg in a business turnover of 6,145 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on the metal prices.

Globally, silver futures was trading 0.86 per cent lower at USD 32.30 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HG SHW