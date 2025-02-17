Silver futures drop Rs 140 to Rs 95,446/kg

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Silver prices on Monday fell Rs 140 to Rs 95,446 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 140 or 0.15 per cent to Rs 95,446 per kg in a business turnover of 19,636 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.30 per cent lower at USD 32.76 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU