Silver futures ease on weak demand

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday declined marginally by Rs 28 to Rs 1,13,725 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery decreased Rs 28, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 1,13,725 per kilogram in a business turnover of 15,622 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.19 per cent lower at USD 38.13 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR ANU ANU