Silver futures ease Rs 183 to Rs 1,13,523/kg

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday declined Rs 183 to Rs 1,13,523 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery decreased Rs 183, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 1,13,523 per kilogram in a business turnover of 14,778 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.36 per cent lower at USD 38.01 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR TRB TRB