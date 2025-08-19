Silver futures ease Rs 574 to Rs 1,13,018/kg

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday declined Rs 574 to Rs 1,13,018 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery decreased Rs 574, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 1,13,018 per kilogram in a business turnover of 15,161 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.39 per cent lower at USD 37.87 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR ANU ANU