Silver futures ease Rs 749 to Rs 1,14,132/kg

New Delhi, Aug 11(PTI) Silver prices on Monday declined Rs 749 to Rs 1,14,132 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery decreased Rs 749, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 1,14,132 per kilogram in a business turnover of 15,328 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.70 per cent lower at USD 38.07 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR ANU ANU