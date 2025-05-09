Silver futures fall on lower demand

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday declined by Rs 69 to Rs 96,443 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery depreciated by Rs 69 or 0.07 per cent to Rs 96,443 per kg in a business turnover of 16,345 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures were trading 0.25 per cent higher at USD 32.54 per ounce in New York. PTI DR BAL BAL