Silver futures fall Rs 1,839 to Rs 1,11,025/kg

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday declined by Rs 1,839 to Rs 1,11,025 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery fell Rs 1,839, or 1.63 per cent, to Rs 1,11,025 per kilogram in a business turnover of 16,633 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.14 per cent lower at USD 36.99 per ounce in New York. PTI DR BAL BAL