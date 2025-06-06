Silver futures hit fresh peak of Rs 1,06,065 per kg

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday touched an all-time high of Rs 1,06,065 per kilogram in futures trade in line with firm global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the metal contracts for July delivery hit a record high of Rs 1,06,065 per kilogram in early trade.

Later, it pared the gains to trade Rs 1,406 or 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 1,05,849 per kilogram with an open interest of 20,949 lots.

"The ongoing uncertainty in broader markets is keeping safe-haven demand for precious metals like gold and silver intact.

"Silver continued its strong upward momentum, Silver prices surged to USD 36 per ounce, reaching their highest point since February 2012," Rahul Kalantri, VP commodities at Mehta equities Ltd, said.

Globally, silver was trading 1.41 per cent higher at USD 36.15 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW