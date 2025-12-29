New Delhi: Silver prices extended their record-breaking rally for a sixth straight session on Monday, surging 6 per cent to touch a lifetime high of Rs 2,54,174 per kilogram in futures trade amid strong investor demand and bullish global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged Rs 14,387, or 6 per cent, to hit a new record of Rs 2,54,174 per kilogram. The white metal has been witnessing robust buying interest from traders, tracking firm trends in the international markets.

Meanwhile, gold futures hovered near all-time highs in the domestic futures market. On the MCX, the yellow metal for February delivery gained by Rs 357, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 1,40,230 per 10 grams.

It had scaled a fresh peak of Rs 1,40,465 per 10 grams on Friday.

In the international markets, gold futures opened on a positive note but later trimmed all its early gains to trade lower at USD 4,536.80 per ounce, down by USD 15.90, or 0.35 per cent, as investors booked profits after last week's rally.

However, silver futures crossed the USD 80-per-ounce mark for the first time on the Comex. The March 2026 contract climbed USD 5.47, or 7.09 per cent, to touch a record level of USD 82.67 per ounce, driven by expectations of lower interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next year and strong industrial demand.