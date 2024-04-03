Silver futures jump on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 944 to Rs 77,980 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery increased Rs 944 or 1.23 per cent to Rs 77,980 per kg in 28,026 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 2.01 per cent higher at USD 26.45 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW