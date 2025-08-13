Silver futures jump Rs 1,162 to Rs 1,14,899/kg

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 1,162 to Rs 1,14,899 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery increased by Rs 1,162 or 1.02 per cent to Rs 1,14,899 per kg in a business turnover of 15,570 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver for September contract was trading 1.24 per cent higher at USD 38.38 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR SHW