Silver futures jump Rs 1,216 to Rs 92,811/kg

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday bounced Rs 1,216 to Rs 92,811 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery jumped Rs 1,216 or 1.33 per cent to Rs 92,811 per kg in a business turnover of 19,617 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 1.99 per cent higher at USD 31.37 per ounce in New York. PTI ANU ANU