Silver futures jump Rs 1,595 to Rs 96,939/kg

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 1,595 to Rs 96,939 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery increased Rs 1,595 or 1.67 per cent to Rs 96,939 per kg in a business turnover of 16,478 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 1.53 per cent higher at USD 33.10 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW