Silver futures jump Rs 201 to Rs 1,14,144/kg

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Silver prices on Monday jumped Rs 201 to Rs 1,14,144 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery increased by Rs 201 or 0.18 per cent to Rs 1,14,144 per kg in a business turnover of 14,609 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver for the September contract was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 38.15 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR ANU ANU