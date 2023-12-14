Silver futures jump Rs 3,550 to Rs 75,082/kg

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday jumped Rs 3,550 to Rs 75,082 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery increased Rs 3,350 or 4.96 per cent to Rs 75,082 per kg in 14,377 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 6.43 per cent higher at USD 24.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW