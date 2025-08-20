Silver futures jump Rs 667 to Rs 1,10,678/kg

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 667 to Rs 1,10,678 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery increased by Rs 667 or 0.6 per cent to Rs 1,10,678 per kg in a business turnover of 17,089 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver for September contract was trading 0.59 per cent higher at USD 37.17 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR ANU ANU