Silver futures jump Rs 885 to Rs 1,11,143/kg

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Silver prices on Monday jumped Rs 885 to Rs 1,11,143 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery increased by Rs 885 or 0.8 per cent to Rs 1,11,143 per kg in a business turnover of 20,675 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver for September contract was trading 0.12 per cent higher at USD 37.08 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR SHW