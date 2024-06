New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Silver price on Tuesday marginally fell to Rs 92,025 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery marginally declined Rs 8 or 0.01 per cent to Rs 92,025 per kg in a business turnover of 24,465 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.58 per cent lower at USD 30.61 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW