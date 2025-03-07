Silver futures plunge Rs 136 to Rs 98,005/kg

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday depreciated Rs 136 to Rs 98,005 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery dropped Rs 136 or 0.14 per cent to Rs 98,005 per kg in a business turnover of 20,912 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver futures was trading 0.15 per cent lower at USD 32.59 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW