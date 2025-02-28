Silver futures plunge Rs 333 to Rs 93,302/kg

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday depreciated by Rs 333 to Rs 93,302 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery dropped by Rs 333 or 0.36 per cent to Rs 93,302 per kg in a business turnover of 729 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver futures was trading 1.11 per cent lower at USD 31.76 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HG SHW