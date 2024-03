New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday remained flat at Rs 74,511 per kilogram in the futures market amid subdued demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery stayed flat at Rs 74,511 per kg in a business turnover of 22,737 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.28 per cent lower at USD 24.65 per ounce in New York. PTI DR