Silver futures rise on spot demand; hit fresh peak intra-day

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday jumped Rs 956 to Rs 92,700 per kilogram as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

During the day, silver futures touched fresh all-time high of Rs 1,00,289 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery increased by Rs 956 or 1.04 per cent to Rs 92,700 per kg in a business turnover of 33,690 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.90 per cent higher at USD 31.98 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW