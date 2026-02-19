Silver futures rise Rs 1,037 to Rs 2,45,305/kg

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday rose Rs 1,037 to Rs 2,45,305 per kg in futures trade on firm global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery increased Rs 1,037 or 0.42 per cent to Rs 2,45,305 per kg in a business turnover of 1,589 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 1.46 per cent higher at USD 78.32 per ounce in New York.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, said that silver held above USD 77 per ounce after climbing roughly 5 per cent in the previous session, as the broader metals market rebounded even as the dollar rallied on robust US economic data and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve.

Minutes from the Fed’s January meeting revealed a split among policymakers, and traders slightly trimmed expectations for Fed rate cuts this year but still anticipate two 25 basis point reductions before year-end.

Silver and other precious metals were further supported by rising geopolitical tensions, as the US increased its military presence in the Middle East amid concerns of potential conflict with Iran, and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded without a breakthrough. PTI DR DR MR