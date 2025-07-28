Silver futures rise Rs 116 to Rs 1,13,168/kg

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Silver prices on Monday rose Rs 116 to Rs 1,13,168 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery increased Rs 116 or 0.1 per cent to Rs 1,13,168 per kg in a business turnover of 16,021 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.16 per cent higher at USD 38.42 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU