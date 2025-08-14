Silver futures rise Rs 116 to Rs 1,14,913/kg

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday increased Rs 116 to Rs 1,14,913 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery appreciated Rs 116 or 0.1 per cent to Rs 1,14,913 per kg in a business turnover of 14,754 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

However, silver was trading marginally higher at USD 38.51 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR SHW