Silver futures rise Rs 117 to Rs 1,15,250/kg

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday rose Rs 117 to Rs 1,15,250 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery increased Rs 117 or 0.1 per cent to Rs 1,15,250 per kg in a business turnover of 19,844 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.06 per cent higher at USD 39.09 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR ANU ANU