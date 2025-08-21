Silver futures rise Rs 130 to Rs 1,12,683/kg

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday increased Rs 130 to Rs 1,12,683 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery appreciated Rs 130 or 0.12 per cent to Rs 1,12,683 per kg in a business turnover of 16,501 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said. However, silver was trading 0.05 per cent lower at USD 37.88 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU