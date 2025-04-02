Silver futures rise Rs 178 to Rs 99,639/kg

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 178 to Rs 99,639 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery rose Rs 178 or 0.18 per cent to Rs 99,639 per kg in a business turnover of 19,309 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.09 per cent higher at USD 33.78 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR