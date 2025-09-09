Silver futures rise Rs 186 to Rs 1,25,757/kg

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday increased Rs 186 to Rs 1,25,757 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery appreciated Rs 186 or 0.15 per cent to Rs 1,25,757 per kg in a business turnover of 17,949 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

However, silver was trading 0.15 per cent lower at USD 41.29 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW