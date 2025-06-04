Silver futures rise Rs 236 to Rs 1,01,452/kg

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday increased Rs 236 to Rs 1,01,452 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery rose Rs 236 or 0.23 per cent to Rs 1,01,452 per kg in a business turnover of 17,754 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.13 per cent lower at USD 34.47 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW