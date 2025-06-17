Silver futures rise Rs 306 to Rs 1,06,870/kg

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 306 to Rs 1,06,870 per kilogram in futures trade, as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery rose Rs 306 or 0.29 per cent to Rs 1,06,870 per kg in a business turnover of 16,885 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.33 per cent higher at USD 36.43 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU