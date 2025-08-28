Silver futures rise Rs 323 to Rs 1,16,420/kg

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday increased Rs 323 to Rs 1,16,420 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery appreciated Rs 323 or 0.28 per cent to Rs 1,16,420 per kg in a business turnover of 8,713 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

However, silver was trading 0.45 per cent higher at USD 38.77 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR ANU ANU