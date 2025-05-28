Silver futures rise Rs 363 to Rs 97,838/kg

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday rose Rs 363 to Rs 97,838 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery increased Rs 363 or 0.37 per cent to Rs 97,838 per kg in a business turnover of 17,752 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.28 per cent lower at USD 33.16 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DR SHW