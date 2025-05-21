Silver futures rise Rs 522 to Rs 97,810/kg

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 522 to Rs 97,810 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery increased Rs 522 or 0.54 per cent to Rs 97,810 per kg in a business turnover of 18,536 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.19 per cent higher at USD 33.14 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR