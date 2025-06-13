Silver futures rise Rs 660 to Rs 1,06,545/kg

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday increased by Rs 660 to Rs 1,06,545 per kilogram in futures trade, as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery rose Rs 660 or 0.62 per cent to Rs 1,06,545 per kg in a business turnover of 17,679 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 1.05 per cent higher at USD 35.70 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU