Silver futures rise Rs 715 to Rs 1,06,107/kg

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday increased by Rs 715 to Rs 1,06,107 per kilogram in futures trade, as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery rose Rs 715 or 0.68 per cent to Rs 1,06,107 per kg in a business turnover of 19,263 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.16 per cent higher at USD 36.31 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU