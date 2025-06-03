Silver futures rise Rs 800 to Rs 1,00,211/kg

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday rose Rs 800 to Rs 1,00,211 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery increased Rs 800 or 0.79 per cent to Rs 1,00,211 per kg in a business turnover of 17,330 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 1.64 per cent lower at USD 34.19 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU