Silver futures rise Rs 860 to Rs 1,24,780/kg

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday increased Rs 860 to Rs 1,24,780 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery appreciated Rs 860 or 0.69 per cent to Rs 1,24,780 per kg in a business turnover of 18,771 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

However, silver was trading 0.47 per cent higher at USD 40.86 per ounce in New York. PTI DR TRB