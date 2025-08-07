Silver futures rise Rs 968 to Rs 1,14,623/kg

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday increased Rs 968 to Rs 1,14,623 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery appreciated Rs 968 or 0.85 per cent to Rs 1,14,623 per kg in a business turnover of 16,647 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

However, silver was trading 0.85 per cent higher at USD 38.15 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW