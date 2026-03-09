Silver futures rise to Rs 2.63 lakh/kg

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Silver prices rose 1.63 per cent to Rs 2,63,923 lakh per kg in the futures trade on Monday amid global uncertainties.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery increased Rs 4,362, or 1.63 per cent, to Rs 2,63,923 per kilogram in a business turnover of 2,265 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased USD 1.20, or 1.01 per cent, to USD 83.53 per ounce. PTI DR DR BAL BAL