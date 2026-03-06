Silver futures rise to Rs 2.65 lakh/kg

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Silver prices rose 1.24 per cent to Rs 2,65,447 lakh per kg in the futures trade on Friday, amid renewed uncertainty over US trade policy.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery increased Rs 3,256, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 2,65,447 per kilogram in a business turnover of 1,208 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased USD 1.34, or 1.63 per cent to USD 83.58 per ounce. PTI DR HVA